South Philadelphia double shooting critically injures 1 man, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that critically injured a 20-year-old man.

Officials say police were called to the 2500 block of South 7th Street, in South Philadelphia, Sunday afternoon, a little before 4:30, on a report of gunshots.

Responding officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the ankle. He was taken by a private vehicle to Methodist Hospital and placed in stable condition.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police transported him to Jefferson Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Police are actively investigating the shooting, though no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.