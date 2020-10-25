South Philadelphia robbery ends in shootout, injuring 2

Philadelphia police are searching for three men they say opened fire during an attempted robbery, injuring two other men in South Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred along the 3300 block of Christopher Columbus Boulevard around 2:30 a.m.

Police say they were made aware of two shooting victims at Jefferson Hospital. Officers responded to the hospital where they were met by a 30-year-old man who told them he and two other men were parked on Columbus Boulevard so they could go inside a nearby club.

When they exited the vehicle, the man tells police they were approached by three other men who were armed with guns. The suspects demanded money and took approximately $500 from the man.

The other victims, ages 24 and 20, refused to turn their money over to the suspects.

At that time, police say members of both groups exchanged gunfire, and two of the victims were struck. The 30-year-old victim says he heard one of the suspects say he too was struck before they fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

The man then drove the two other victims to the hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

The suspects have been described by police as three black males standing between 5-feet-6-inches tall and 5-feet-9-inches-tall. The suspects were also said to be wearing all black.

