Police: Juvenile caught with loaded gun at high school football game in Lehigh Valley
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - As school safety takes center stages across the Delaware Valley, police say a male juvenile brought a loaded firearm to a football game for a Pennsylvania high school.
Police spotted the reported runaway juvenile at the Bethlehem Area School District Stadium around 8:20 p.m. for a Friday night game.
When officers attempted to check on his wellbeing, he became uncooperative and tried to flee on foot. He was stopped by police, and found with a loaded handgun concealed in his waistband.
The juvenile is currently detained at the Northampton County Juvenile Justice Center on several charges, including possession of a weapon on school property, person not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms, firearms not to be carried with a license and resisting arrest or other law enforcement.
The arrest comes as football games have been canceled at nearby high schools for "credible safety threats," and a shooting outside a football scrimmage left one teen injured, and 4 others injured.