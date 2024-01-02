Stabbing suspect arrested during DUI stop in Burlington County: police

article

Authorities say New Jersey man who was wanted in a recent stabbing was arrested during a DUI traffic stop where police found a stolen gun and drugs.

Shane McCullough, 26, was stopped by police in Evesham just before midnight on New Year's Eve after police say he made a "hazardous moving violation."

Police say the officer "immediately suspected that McCullough was operating his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or narcotics."

McCullough, a Wilingboro native, was allegedly found in possession of a stolen firearm loaded with hollow point bullets and "distribution levels" of narcotics.

Police say it was later found that McCollough had an active warrant for his role in a stabbing that happened last Novermber in Lumberton.

He was arrested without incident and taken to Burlington County jail on drug and weapons charges, according to police.