State orders Hahnemann University Hospital to halt diversion of trauma patients

Pennsylvania’s secretary of health has ordered Hahnemann University hospital cease and desist any actions to eliminate emergency services until the required 90-day notice is filed.

The state says they have received conflicting information in recent days regarding actions or planned actions at Hahnemann to divert all emergency department patients as early as Friday.

The state’s department of health determined that immediate closure of Hahnemann or the “termination of any services without a Department-approved closure plan may cause irreparable harm to the health and safety of patients in the City of Philadelphia and the surrounding areas.”

“Specifically, if Hahnemann or any part of the facility closes prior to the upcoming July 4 holiday, it could have wide-spread effects on the City, especially given the importance it plays in our Nation’s July 4 celebration and the number of tourists and other individuals expected to be present,” the department added.

Hahnemann was also ordered to ensure that the facility, including the emergency department, remains staffed to handle “all eventualities” until an appropriate closure plan is approved.

Hahnemann University Hospital will close Sept. 6 due to "continuing, unsustainable financial losses," hospital officials announced Wednesday.

Officials had said the hospital would immediately begin what it calls an "orderly wind-down of its inpatient and outpatient treatment services" in conjunction with a comprehensive closure plan.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has also expressed his desire for Hahnemann’s emergency room, which treats low-income Philadelphians, to stay open.

The hospital is working to find placement for all residents and fellows completing their training at Hahnemann.

A labor union representing 800 registered nurses at Hahnemann called for an intervention, calling it "a safety-net hospital" for underserved communities.