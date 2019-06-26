Thousands impacted as oil refinery and hospital announce closures

Thousands of people will be impacted as Philadelphia Energy Solutions and Hahnemann University Hospital announced they will close.

Workers showed up to the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Wednesday after learning this could be one of their last shifts on the job. More than 1,000 workers are said to be laid off within a month.

Down the block from the refinery, Jerry Dati has been serving up homemade ice cream and water ice since the mid-’80s. The impact of a refinery closure is a domino effect across the South Philly neighborhood. Many of Dati's customers come from the refinery.

"This neighborhood is going to feel it," FOX 29's Chris O'Connell asked. Dati replied, "Absolutely, I mean 1,000 people around here is a lot of people."

Just hours later Wednesday, another bombshell dropped. The news came that Hahnemann University Hospital, which is one of the city's largest hospitals, will be closing on Sept. 6.

Charlvetta Fischer, a sterilization technician, worries about her future and her family she supports.

“For real? What the hell am I going to do? I’m older now. It’s not easy to just jump into another job," she said.

Between the two closings, upwards of 4,000 jobs may be lost. Not to mention the families they support and the nearby businesses like newsstands, pizza places and valets whose jobs also depend on the hospital.

"I was disappointed, shocked. Just like a dream job for me. Now, it’s gone." Darnell Billups is still in shock after just four months as a cook at the hospital, he’ll start looking for another job.

"One day at a time. Go online. Fill out applications, hope something good happens," he said.