State Police: Delaware man awaiting sentencing in US Capitol riot reported missing

article

Delaware State Police have issued a gold alert for a man awaiting sentencing in the U.S. Capitol riot.

Authorities say 53-year-old Kevin Seefried of Laurel was last seen on Thursday in the Dagsboro area and attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful.

PREVIOUS: Delaware man who stormed Capitol with dad gets 2 years in prison

Police say there is a concern for his safety and well-being.

Seefried and his son, 24-year-old Hunter Seefried, have been convicted in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot, per federal officials.

According to prosecutors, the father-and-son duo traveled to Washington from their Laurel, Delaware, home and were among the first rioters to approach the building near the Senate Wing door.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Authorities say published photographs showed Seefried carrying a Confederate battle flag inside the Capitol as he and his son entered the building through a broken window.

Seefried is scheduled to be sentenced in January, officials say.

Police say he is 5-feet-4-inches tall and approximately 180 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and two tear-drop tattoos near his left eye.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police by calling 302-856-5850.