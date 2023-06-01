State Police: Man, teen girl charged after large fight breaks out at Delaware high school graduation

article

A graduation for a Delaware high school ended in turmoil on Tuesday night after state troopers say a large fight broke out.

According to officials, troopers working the Sussex Central High School graduation responded to a large crowd of people fighting outside the main gate to the ceremonies.

Responding troopers saw a 48-year-old Millsboro woman being kicked and punched by a 16-year-old girl and a 29-year-old Millsboro man punching people, including the same teenage girl, authorities say.

Troopers say they contacted the teenage girl, who walked across a softball field and began fighting again.

Police say the teenage girl and her father, who troopers spoke with, have not cooperated with the investigation.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

According to authorities, troopers were able to break up the fight and disperse the crowd.

No victims remained on scene to report their injuries or provide accounts of what happened, officials say.

The agency says the investigation led law enforcement to the 48-year-old woman, who then reported her injuries and her daughter's injuries to state police.

Troopers say the woman had a scratch on her nose, while her daughter had a black eye and swollen nose.

The 16-year-old girl observed fighting was identified by police as the person who hit the woman and her daughter, and a warrant for her arrest has been issued, according to law enforcement.

She and the Millsboro woman's teenage daughter are not students at Sussex Central High School, troopers say.

Troopers say the Millsboro man arrested was identified as 29-year-old David Cupery, who turned himself in and was charged with offensive touching and disorderly conduct.

On Friday, teenage suspect turned herself in and was charged with two counts of assault and one count of disorderly conduct, the agency says.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302-752-3818.