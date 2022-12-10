Police: Man found shot several times overnight dies in Port Richmond

Gun violence in Philadelphia continues after another man was killed overnight in the city's Port Richmond section.

Police say they found with man while responding to the 2900 block of Memphis Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

He was suffering from multiple gunshots and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At least one car in the area was also struck by gunfire, and multiple shell casings were found on scene.

No arrests have been made, and no weapon recovered.