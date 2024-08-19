State police search for Pennsylvania hiker missing for several days
YORK COUNTY, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to find a York County hiker who went missing last week.
Joshua Markey, 47, was last seen parking his vehicle off Furnace Road in Lower Chanceford Township on August 15 around 8:43 a.m.
Police believe Markey was hiking the Mason Dixon Trail within PA State Game Lands 83.
Markey is described as being 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 190 pounds.
Known as an avid hiker, police say he typically wears a hiking vest and uses hiking poles.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.