State police search for Pennsylvania hiker missing for several days

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to find a York County hiker who went missing last week.

Joshua Markey, 47, was last seen parking his vehicle off Furnace Road in Lower Chanceford Township on August 15 around 8:43 a.m.

Police believe Markey was hiking the Mason Dixon Trail within PA State Game Lands 83.

Markey is described as being 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 190 pounds.

Known as an avid hiker, police say he typically wears a hiking vest and uses hiking poles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.