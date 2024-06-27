Steel beams spill across I-95 after tractor-trailers, concrete barrier collide in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Del. - A crash involving two tractor-trailers is causing a major cleanup, along with traffic delays, on a busy roadway in Wilmington Thursday morning.
Officials say both trucks collided with a concrete barrier on an I-95 North overpass approaching the 495/295 interchange.
One of the tractor-trailers was carrying a load of steel beams which spilled across the interstate during the crash.
Crews are working to clear the beams, along with both tractor-trailers.
Two of five lanes are currently open, causing delays on the way to the Delaware Memorial Bridge.