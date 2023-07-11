Sting operation leads to 15-pound marijuana discovery, arrest in Bucks County

article

A 21-year-old man is behind bars Tuesday morning after he became the target of an undercover drug investigation in Bucks County.

Bensalem police say they bought illegal narcotics from Kevin Baker Jr. several times before searching his home on Sandy Lane, along with an apartment in Hamilton Court.

In total, investigators seized 15 pounds of marijuana, over 200 THC vape cartridges, numerous edibles, over $120,000 and high-end watches.

Baker is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and related offenses.

He has been remanded to Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of 10 percent of his $7,000,000 bail.

