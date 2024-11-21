Smelly, off-tasting water in Abington Twp. clear to drink, officials say

Something stinks in Abington Township, and it’s not in the air. The water there has people holding their noses.

Abington Township Commissioner John Spiegelman says, "I feel it tastes and smells plasticky."

Spiegelman says he's received dozens of complaints about the smell and taste of the water in the last 48 hours.

"Some people said it’s a heavy chlorine taste, like drinking a swimming pool. Other people, something metallic and rusty. Still other people have said plasticky," he explained.

Spiegelman says he was on the phone immediately with Aqua, the water provider, trying to get to the bottom of the stench. "I wanted to be able to reassure people that the drinking water, as unpleasant as it is, it is okay. People have been really worried about that."

The longtime township commissioner says Aqua assured him tests show it's safe.

Aqua released the following statement to FOX 29: ‘First and foremost, the water is safe to drink. The noticeable taste and smell, often reported as a stronger smell of chlorine, was traced to our Neshaminy Plant, which supplies water to portions of Montgomery & Bucks Counties. We believe the drought conditions have led to changes with our source water that is impacting the taste and smell of the drinking water. Again, our laboratory tests confirm the water is safe to drink. We expect the issue will resolve over the next several days as we receive long-awaited rain in addition to adjustments made to our treatment process. We thank our customers for their patience and understanding.’

Spiegelman, as he takes a taste, adds, "I feel like today is a little bit better, but some folks have reached out specifically to say it isn't improving at all today."

Aqua says the problem is the result of the drought, which is exactly what Spiegelman says a water company representative told him. "Because of the low water tables, they've had to add sources that go through Neshaminy. Some of those sources haven't been tasting so good."

Other communities like Cheltenham and Upper Dublin are also dealing with stinky water. Aqua says it expects the issue to resolve itself over the next several days thanks to some much-needed rain.

It also says it has made adjustments to its treatment process and is thanking customers for their patience and understanding.