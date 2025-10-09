Stolen AirPods help police track down Bucks County home invasion suspect

article

The Brief Nafis Fisher, 33, is accused of breaking into a home in Upper Southampton Township early Tuesday morning. Fisher allegedly fled the home when he was confronted by residents. Using the ‘Find My’ app linked to the victim's stolen Apple AirPods, police tracked down Fisher in Philadelphia.



What we know:

Officers from the Upper Southampton Township Police Department were called to a home on Miller Drive just before 3 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a home invasion.

A witness told police that a man, later identified as 33-year-old Nafis Fisher, entered the home and fled after confronting residents.

Investigators say a knife and an extension cord believed to have been brought into a bedroom by the suspect were recovered by officers.

The victim, together with police, used the "Find My" feature on her phone to track a stolen pair of AirPods, which lead investigators to an address in Kensington.

There, police located a black 2014 Kia Forte that matched the description of the suspect's vehicle.

Nafis Fisher was taken into custody and transported to the Upper Southampton where police say he "made statements likening himself to the crime."

Fisher was charged with a number of crimes, including burglary, aggravated assault, criminal trespassing, and robbery.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Upper Southampton Township Police Department.