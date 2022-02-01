Store worker shoots suspect during robbery in Wissinoming, police say

A Philadelphia store worker who police say was shot during an armed robbery was able to return fire, wounding one of the suspects.

The store clerk, a 32-year-old woman, is now hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot as many as three times.

The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning inside of a store on the 5500 block of Torresdale Avenue in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood.

Police say the victim was behind the counter with the manager when two suspects entered the store through a rear door and went behind the counter. A struggled ensued and the victim was shot 2-3 times in the thigh.

Police say she was also armed and fired at the suspects.

Investigators say they believed one of the suspects was shot, and alerted local hospitals in case he showed up for treatment.

Later Tuesday morning, police say a man matching the description of the suspect on the store's surveillance video was dropped off at Temple University Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

At least two guns were recovered at the scene.

