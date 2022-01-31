3 arrested after shooting, barricade in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

article

Three people are in custody after a shooting Monday afternoon in Southwest Philadelphia prompted a brief barricade, according to police.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5300 block of Grays Avenue just before 2 p.m. for reports of a woman shot.

Preliminary information shared by the department said that neighbors heard gunshots and saw a blood trail leading out of a property.

Police said two men were spotted running into the house, but they did not say where the shooting happened.

After about an hours-long standoff, police reported that two men and a woman were placed in custody.

