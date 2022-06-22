Expand / Collapse search

Stretch of Schuylkill Expressway closed for shooting investigation, authorities say

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - A stretch of the Schuylkill Expressway closed Wednesday evening as authorities investigated a shooting on the busy highway. 

PennDOT said a white Toyota Prius came under on the eastbound side of the highway around 7 p.m. 

No one was hit and no injuries were reported, according to the transportation authority. 

Traffic cameras captured the Prius pulled over with a Pennsylvania State Trooper parked close by. 

The eastbound side of the Schuylkill Expressway between the Lincoln/Kelly Drive exit and Girard Avenue remains closed. 

Redirected volume near the Schuylkill Expressway is also causing major delays. 