Stretch of Schuylkill Expressway closed for shooting investigation, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - A stretch of the Schuylkill Expressway closed Wednesday evening as authorities investigated a shooting on the busy highway.
PennDOT said a white Toyota Prius came under on the eastbound side of the highway around 7 p.m.
No one was hit and no injuries were reported, according to the transportation authority.
Traffic cameras captured the Prius pulled over with a Pennsylvania State Trooper parked close by.
The eastbound side of the Schuylkill Expressway between the Lincoln/Kelly Drive exit and Girard Avenue remains closed.
Redirected volume near the Schuylkill Expressway is also causing major delays.