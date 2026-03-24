Strong-arm robbery at Abington Twp. smoke shop leaves 1 hurt, suspect in custody: police

The Brief A suspect is in custody after a robbery at a smoke shop in Montgomery County on Tuesday, March 24. The hold-up happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of Easton Road, according to Abington Township police. Police say the victim had minor injuries and is expected to recover.



A suspect was taken into custody after a strong-arm robbery at a smoke shop in Roslyn on Tuesday, March 24, according to Abington Township police.

What we know:

Police say the robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. at a shop on the 1300 block of Easton Road in Roslyn.

The victim suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay, according to police.

The shop was open at the time of the robbery, and police say the victim did not require hospitalization.

Officers responded to the scene and quickly took a suspect into custody after the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the suspect’s name or details about possible charges.

It is unclear if any items were stolen during the robbery.