Student found with gun, drugs forced lock-in at Upper Darby High School: officials

A scary start to the school year for students, staff and parents at a high school in Delaware County this week.

District officials say a gun and synthetic drugs were found on a student at Upper Darby High School on Tuesday.

The student was searched after appearing to be "under the influence," according to a letter sent to parents.

A lock-in was issued as part of the school's emergency response procedures.

No injuries were reported, but officials are urging parents to talk with their children about "making good choices."