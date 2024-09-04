Student found with gun, drugs forced lock-in at Upper Darby High School: officials
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - A scary start to the school year for students, staff and parents at a high school in Delaware County this week.
District officials say a gun and synthetic drugs were found on a student at Upper Darby High School on Tuesday.
The student was searched after appearing to be "under the influence," according to a letter sent to parents.
A lock-in was issued as part of the school's emergency response procedures.
No injuries were reported, but officials are urging parents to talk with their children about "making good choices."