Woman charged with DUI for deadly I-95 crash in March turns herself into police

article

The Brief Woman turns herself in after a four-vehicle crash kills two people on I-95 North in Philadelphia back in March. One victim was helping the other victim after their vehicle became disabled on the shoulder of the busy interstate. Police say Dimple Patel was intoxicated and speeding when she struck and killed both victims.



A multi-vehicle crash on a busy Philadelphia roadway claimed the lives of two people, and now police say the drunk driver responsible has surrendered to authorities months later.

Dimple Patel was charged last week with Homicide by Vehicle while DUI, Homicide by Vehicle, Involuntary Manslaughter, DUI, Reckless Driving, and related offenses.

The charges stem from a fatal crash on I-95 North near the Betsy Ross Bridge in the early morning hours of March 3.

Police say Patel was speeding and driving hands free when she hit the rear of one vehicle, causing a four-vehicle collision.

MORE HEADLINES:

Aktilek Baktybekov and Tolobek Esenbekov were both struck and killed by Patel's vehicle.

Police say Esenbekov had pulled over to help Baktybekov, whose vehicle was disabled on the shoulder, and partially the left lane.

Baktybekov was standing on the roadway at the time of the crash, while Esenbekov was exiting his vehicle.

Months later, Patel was charged in connection to the crash, and turned herself into Pennsylvania State Police Tuesday morning.