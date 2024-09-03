Expand / Collapse search

Thief snatched $82,000 watch from employee at King of Prussia Mall: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  September 3, 2024 9:29am EDT
Police are asking for the public's help to identify and find a man they say stole a $82,000 watch from a store at the King of Prussia Mall.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - A man is wanted for carrying out a theft worth $82,000 in just seconds last month, according to Upper Merion Township police.

Employees at Bucherer 1888 in King of Prussia mall told police that the suspect came in asking to see several watches on August 17.

After trying on one of the watches, police say he grabbed it back from the employee and fled the store.

The stolen watch was reportedly valued at $82,000.

Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Justin Ward, and have issued an arrest warrant for robbery, retail theft and related offenses.

Ward is said to have ties to Philadelphia and Harrisburg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.