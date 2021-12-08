Student with weapon caused New Jersey high school to lockdown

A New Jersey high school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after administrators say a student brought a weapon to school.

Officials at Lawrence High School said administrators were told around 8:30 a.m. that a student "might be in possession of a weapon at the school."

During a search of the student, officials say a weapon was found.

The school was placed on lockdown after the discovery and later moved to a shelter-in-place when it was determined that there was no imminent threat.

Out of an abundance of caution, local authorities helped search the entire school and all student backpacks.

Students resumed their school day after the building was deemed safe.

"The safety and security of our students and staff will always be out top priority," Superintendent Ross Kasun said. "Weapons of any kind are not permitted on or near school property."

Officials did not say what kind of weapon was brought to school by the student.

Kasun said that any student caught with a weapon will be "referred to law enforcement and punished accordingly."

