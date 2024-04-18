Students, parents pack school board meeting, demand answers after violent attack of student

Emotional students and parents packed the North Penn School Board meeting Thursday night after a student was violently attacked at Pennbrook Middle School and sent to the hospital.

Students and parents addressed the school board to share how the traumatic event impacted them and to ask what is being done about it.

One student stated, nearly breaking down, "We had to sit there and watch them clean up her blood off the table and ground and I will never forget that."

Another student added, "The fact that the kids had to experience that – we are young. We’re in middle school. We’re not supposed to be seeing these things."

Police say a 13-year-old student used a metal Stanley mug to violently beat a 12-year-old student in the head in the cafeteria Wednesday afternoon.

The superintendent addressed the attack at the beginning of the meeting, saying the victim is out of the hospital and recovering at home.

"This should not have happened, period. Such behavior has no place in our schools," Superintendent Todd Bauer stated. "You expect better. We expect better and certainly I do, as well. Every parent has the right to send their child to school and their child to feel safe. As a result of yesterday’s incident, I do recognize and understand why some of you did not feel that way this morning. Please do not perceive my lack of response to your comments as a lack of genuine and sincere care."

The superintendent went on to say the families of both children are asking for privacy while the police and school officials investigate.