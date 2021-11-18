Suburban SEPTA workers union reaches new deal to avoid strike

article

Weeks after Philadelphia transit workers reached a last-minute contract agreement to avoid a crippling strike, suburban SEPTA workers reached a similar 25th-hour deal that will keep trains, busses, and trollies running.

Transit Workers Union Local 1594 on Thursday reached a tentative contract agreement that will not disrupt SEPTA services on the outskirts of Philadelphia, according to SEPTA Director of Media Relations Andrew Busch.

The union that's responsible for several high-trafficked services including the Norristown high-speed line threatened to strike as early as Friday if a new deal wasn't reached.

Leaders and union members expressed concern over working hours worsened by staffing shortages and overall safety.

The details of the tentative agreement are unknown at this time.

