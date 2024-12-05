Sunglass shoplifters get away with $11,000 theft at King of Prussia Mall: police
UPPER MERION, Pa. - Thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses were stolen from a local mall last month, and now police are asking for help to identify the suspected thieves.
Police say three men grabbed multiple sunglasses from displays at the Solaris store in King of Prussia Mall on November 13.
They pushed past an employee before making a run for it, according to authorities.
The stolen sunglasses were worth nearly $11,000.
No damage to the store or injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.