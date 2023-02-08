School District of Philadelphia announces delayed opening Monday after Super Bowl

article

It appears Philadelphia schools have caught the Eagles fever! The School District of Philadelphia has announced a delayed opening for Monday after Sunday night's Super Bowl.

In a letter to staff obtained by FOX 29, the school district said that all school will open two hours late to ensure the safety of their students and teachers:

"On Super Bowl Sunday, we hope that should you choose to watch the game, you enjoy it safely and responsibly with friends and family… While we look forward to a great game and an Eagles victory, we also look forward to welcoming students back to classrooms on the next day on a two-hour delay."

The message ended with a simple "E-A-G-L-E-S! Go Birds!" a chant echoed across the city for weeks!

Philadelphia Schools also made a public announcement in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

The School District of Philadelphia is the latest to announce a delayed opening. The Gloucester City School District sent a similar letter last week, stating "It is a rare and special time for families to watch our local professional team compete in the Super Bowl."

The Eagles and Chiefs will kick off Super Bowl LVII at 6:30 p.m. February 12 from State Farm Stadium in Scottsdale, Arizona. You can watch the game on FOX 29.

The average time for a Super Bowl, according to the Miami Herald, is over three hours.

Neither school district mentioned any potential delays or closures if a parade takes place following an Eagles win.