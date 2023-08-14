Expand / Collapse search

Suspect accused of aggravated assault in Center City stabbing

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Surveillance footage captures the suspect police say stabbed a victim several times in Center City (Photo/Philadelphia Police Department)

PHILADELPHIA, PA. - Police say they are seeking a suspect accused of aggravated assault in a stabbing on August 7 in Center City.

The suspect, who police describe as a 39-year-old man in black clothing, was allegedly arguing with another person just after 1:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of Filbert Street.

Authorities say the suspect then stabbed the victim several times.

According to police, the victim was transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition. 

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Central Detective Division.