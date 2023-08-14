Suspect accused of aggravated assault in Center City stabbing

article

Police say they are seeking a suspect accused of aggravated assault in a stabbing on August 7 in Center City.

The suspect, who police describe as a 39-year-old man in black clothing, was allegedly arguing with another person just after 1:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of Filbert Street.

Authorities say the suspect then stabbed the victim several times.

According to police, the victim was transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Central Detective Division.