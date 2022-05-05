Suspect accused of stabbing man to death at motel in Delaware, police say

article

A man is being charged with murder after another man was found dead outside a motel in Delaware last month.

Police say Michael White, 45, was stabbed in the chest outside the Super Motel in New Castle on April 10. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

On April 27, 52-year-old Frank Deshields was reportedly arrested as a suspect in the homicide. He was taken into custody at a home in Maryland.

Deshields was extradited to Delaware on Thursday, where he was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited.

He has been remanded to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $563,000 cash bond.