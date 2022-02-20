Suspect arrested in fatal carjacking of military veteran, grandfather: Police

An arrest has been made in the murder of a 60-year-old military veteran and grandfather that happened in early February.

Police say a male is in custody, but that further details were not available.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, 60-year-old George Briscella was visiting his mother at her house on the 2100 block of Afton Street around 8 p.m.

Video surveillance footage shows Briscella walking towards a 2020 Toyota Rav4 parked in the driveway when three unknown suspects approach him a minute later.

Soon after, police say three shots were fired from an AR-15 style rifle and one hit Briscella on the right side of the abdomen. He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he died.

The Rav4 was last spotted heading towards Large Street and has a temporary license plate tag of last 514-67PD.

Philadelphia Police Homicide Detective Jason Smith called the deadly carjacking "a crime of opportunity."

"Total disregard for human life, a great human life," Tony Briscella said of his father's killing.

"This didn't need to happen in a city that we all grew up in and loved, and it continues to deteriorate."

