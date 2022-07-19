Suspect carrying concealed rifle wanted after man fatally shot in Logan, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public help to identify a man wanted in connection to a homicide last month in Logan.
A 33-year-old man was shot to death on the 1300 block of Windrim Avenue on June 29.
Surveillance video released by police shows a man allegedly armed with a rifle concealed inside a duffel bag. He is wearing a "Prestige" hooded sweatshirt.
Police say this man is a suspect, and they want to question him in connection to the man's death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477.