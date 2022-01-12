Suspect charged in deadly Pennsauken home invasion

article

A young man is facing murder charges in the home invasion shooting death of a Pennsauken woman last weekend.

The Camden County Prosecutors Office said 18-year-old Joshua Johnson was captured on Wednesday in Newark, New Jersey by U.S. Marshals.

Prosecutors allege that Johnson shot and killed 62-year-old Darlene Randall during a home invasion on 3700 block of Herbert Avenue early Sunday morning.

Johnson has been charged with first degree murder and related offenses, according to the prosecutor's office.

He was brought to the Camden County Correctional Facility where he will await a detention hearing.

