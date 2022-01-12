Delaware will electronically ticket drivers that speed through I-95 construction zone

article

In an effort to reduce motor vehicle crashes in Wilmington's I-95 construction zone, Delaware is piloting a program that will electronically ticket drivers that go over the speed limit.

The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) said the Electronic Speed Safety Program will go into effect next Monday. The program will be active only in the I-95 construction zone in Wilmington and will last until the end of the project, according to the department.

"The goal of the pilot program is to reduce work zone speeds and crashes, change driver behavior, and improve work zone safety for workers and motorists," a release from the department read.

The I-95 construction zone is part of the state's "Restore the Corridor" project, an undertaking that officials believe will avoid major and costly rehabilitation work for a minimum of 30 years.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The Electronic Speed Safety Program will start with a 30-day warning period when violators will be mailed a notice of exceeding the posted work zone speed limit. The I-95 construction zone in Wilmington has a posted speed limit of 45 miles per hour.

Registered vehicle owners will receive a base violation of $20.00 and an additional amount is added for each mile per hour over the posted work zone speed limit, the department explained.

Violations are civil penalties only and no points will be assessed to driver's licenses, according to DelDOT.

"We continue to see motorists traveling at speeds well above the posted speed limit and too many crashes are occurring in the construction zone," Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski said. "We need to utilize all the tools available to reduce crashes, and this program is about protecting everyone's safety."

According to DelDOT, there were 423 crashes in the I-95 work zone in Delaware, an increase of 49 percent in the same area from 2019.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter