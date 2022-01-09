Pennsauken woman shot and killed during home invasion, Camden County officials say

article

A 62-year-old Pennsauken woman was shot to death after a home invasion, Camden County officials announced.

Early Sunday morning, just before 2 a.m., police were called to the 3700 block of Herbert Avenue, in Pennsauken, on the report of a home invasion, according to Camden County officials.

Arriving officers found 62-year-old Darlene Randall suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was rushed to JFK Hospital in Cherry Hill, where she died a short time later.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Jeremy Jankowski, with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit, at 856-397-3485, or Pennsauken Police Detective Aerika Long at 609-929-0942.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

