Pennsauken woman shot and killed during home invasion, Camden County officials say
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. - A 62-year-old Pennsauken woman was shot to death after a home invasion, Camden County officials announced.
Early Sunday morning, just before 2 a.m., police were called to the 3700 block of Herbert Avenue, in Pennsauken, on the report of a home invasion, according to Camden County officials.
Arriving officers found 62-year-old Darlene Randall suffering from a gunshot wound.
MORE HEADLINES:
- N.J. AG Office investigating Millville fatal police-involved shooting
- Driver sought after woman killed in hit-and-run in Pennsauken
- 16-year-old boy shot to death in Camden, police say
She was rushed to JFK Hospital in Cherry Hill, where she died a short time later.
Police are investigating and ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Jeremy Jankowski, with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit, at 856-397-3485, or Pennsauken Police Detective Aerika Long at 609-929-0942.
Anonymous tips can be submitted at ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement