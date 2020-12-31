Suspect charged in deadly shooting at Camden apartment building

article

Authorities in New Jersey have arrested a suspect who they believe shot and killed a man inside a Camden apartment last Saturday.

Frederic Boyd, 41, was taken into custody in Mount Holly on Wednesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He was charged with first-degree murder and weapons charges.

Investigators believe Boyd fatally shot 46-year-old Darrell Matthews inside an apartment on the 1200 block of Chestnut Street on Dec. 26. Matthews died at an area hospital.

Boyd was identified as a suspect after police say he was captured by surveillance cameras leaving the apartment shortly after the shooting and ditching a handgun at nearby area. Police reportedly found the gun where Boyd was seen leaving it.

The Camden County Prosecutors Office on Thursday said Boyd is awaiting a detention hearing at a county jail.

