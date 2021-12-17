Suspect found with checks, credit cards to be believed stolen from mail, police say

article

Authorities in Chester County are urging residents to check their bank accounts for "abnormal activity" after a person was found with numerous checks and credit cards that investigators believe were stolen from the mail.

Tredyffrin Township Police Department arrested the unnamed person on Sunday following a joint investigation that included the Easttown Township Police Department and the U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office.

Along with the stolen checks, police believe the suspect may have also stolen gift cards and credit cards from the mail between Nov. 1 and Dec. 12.

Police say anyone who may have sent a check over the last month should ensure that it was cashed by the intended recipient. People who discover fraudulent activity on their accounts should contact their bank and local police.

The Tredyffrin Township Police Department said unknowing victims may be contacted by police as the investigation continues.

Earlier this week, police in Philadelphia warned of thieves ‘washing’ and cashing checks stolen from the mail.

South Philadelphia alone has dealt with 91 cases of mail fraud since October, 70% of which involve washing checks with household products and rewriting them.

Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department claim the thieves are swiping the mailed checks and money orders from personal mailboxes, the blue USPS boxes and even found some crimes at post offices.

