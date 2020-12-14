Suspect identified, charged following Feltonville officer-involved shooting

article

Philadelphia police are releasing more information about an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect in critical condition December 9 in Feltonville.

Officials say Officer Gerald Murphy and another officer responded to the 4700 block of Rorer Street on the call of a person reportedly armed with a knife.

When they arrived, they found 50-year-old Jose Cerda was holding a knife while standing at the top of the stairs of the address. It was at this time, authorities say, Cerda began to come down the stairs, all the while the responding officers backed away, ordering Cerda to drop the knife.

According to police, an officer opened fire on a knife-wielding suspect after three taser deployments had no effect.

Officer Murphy drew his weapon, while the second officer pulled his taser. It was said Cerda continued to advance on the officers. That is when the second officer deployed the taser, striking Cerda, but to no avail.

Two more officers, in marked patrol cars and in full uniform, arrived on the scene, officials say. The two officers saw Cerda continue to move towards Officer Murphy and the second officer. Despite their repeated calls for Cerda to drop the knife and the taser deployed a second time, Cerda was said to just keep advancing on Officer Murphy and the second officer.

Advertisement

Authorities indicate Officer Murphy then ran back and into the middle of the street, all the while commanding Cerda to drop the knife. Meanwhile, the third officer discharged his taser again, but to no avail.

It was at that point Officer Murphy discharged his weapon twice and shouted again for Cerda to drop the knife. According to officials, Cerda continued to move towards Officer Murphy, who then fired his weapon a third time, striking Cerda in the chest.

Cerda was rushed to Temple University Hospital by police and he is listed in critical condition. He is being charged with Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, Possession of an Instrument of Crime and other related charges.

___

RELATED COVERAGE:

Tasers deployed 3 times prior to officer-involved shooting that left suspect critical, police say

Police: Officer shoots, critically injures knife-wielding suspect in Feltonville

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest