Suspect in custody, 2 others on the loose after man murdered in Chester, police say

article

The search is on for two suspects after a third was arrested for the murder of a man in Chester last month.

Kashif Love was reportedly killed after he was shot in the head outside a property on the 1000 block of Ward Street on August 22.

Medics brought the victim to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say three alleged perpetrators were identified in connection to his shooting death: Damar Macklin, Alexandra Watford and Mahamadou Barrett.

MORE HEADLINES:

Macklin has since been taken into custody, while arrest warrants have been issued for the remaining suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.