Suspect in custody, 2 others on the loose after man murdered in Chester, police say
article
CHESTER, Pa. - The search is on for two suspects after a third was arrested for the murder of a man in Chester last month.
Kashif Love was reportedly killed after he was shot in the head outside a property on the 1000 block of Ward Street on August 22.
Medics brought the victim to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say three alleged perpetrators were identified in connection to his shooting death: Damar Macklin, Alexandra Watford and Mahamadou Barrett.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police: Suspects wanted after 4 shot, 2 killed while sitting on Philadelphia street corner
- Police: Woman took money from man who was fatally struck by vehicle in Berks County
- Caught on Camera: Rare religious statue stolen from the alter of Camden County church
Macklin has since been taken into custody, while arrest warrants have been issued for the remaining suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.