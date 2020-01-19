Suspect in custody after double shooting in Strawberry Mansion
STRAWBERRY MANSION - A suspect is in custody after police say a double shooting in Strawberry Mansion left one victim in critical condition.
The incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday on the 2400 block of North Patton Street.
Police said a 29-year-old man was shot in the hand and was hospitalized in stable condition.
A "John Doe" was shot in the abdomen and critically wounded.
Police have yet to identify the alleged suspect. It remains unclear what charges they face at this time.
