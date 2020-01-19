Suspect in custody after double shooting in Strawberry Mansion

article

A suspect is in custody after police say a double shooting in Strawberry Mansion left one victim in critical condition.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday on the 2400 block of North Patton Street.

Police said a 29-year-old man was shot in the hand and was hospitalized in stable condition.

A "John Doe" was shot in the abdomen and critically wounded.

Police have yet to identify the alleged suspect. It remains unclear what charges they face at this time.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.