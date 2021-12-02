Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in custody after opening fire on police in shooting rampage near 69th Street Terminal, police say

Updated 9:09PM
A man is in custody after police say he shot two people before shooting at police in Upper Darby.

UPPER DARBY, Pa. - A suspect is in custody after police say he shot two people then opened fire on police near 69th Street Terminal Thursday morning in Upper Darby. 

Police Superintendent Tim Bernhardt said officers from the Upper Darby Police Department were called to the 7000 block of Terminal Square for reports of a domestic shooting. FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports a man fatally shot his girlfriend and left the apartment. 

Police say the shooter then shot a man at least once on the sidewalk outside of the apartment building. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Bernhardt. 

"We believe that he exited that apartment and engaged anyone that he could," Bernhardt said. 

The shooter continued his rampage by opening fire on SEPTA police officers near 69th Street Terminal, according to police. Bernhardt said the officers returned fire and chased down the suspect and placed him in custody at 69th and Ludlow streets. 

"The male is in custody, SEPTA officers are fine, and we have two different crime scenes were working with, so it's very active and fluid," Bernhardt said. 

Police continue to investigate the massive shooting scene. 

Editor's Note: Preliminary reports said a person was shot on the 69th Street Terminal footbridge. Police later clarified that the victim was shot on the sidewalk outside of the apartment building where the first shooting happened.

