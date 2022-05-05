Suspect in custody in deadly Chester shooting; Sixers drop Game 2; Wet weekend ahead

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Suspect arrested in deadly Chester market shooting, police say

CHESTER, Pa. - A suspect accused of in a fatal shooting at a Chester market than spawned a SWAT standoff at an apartment building down the road is in custody, according to police.

The Chester Police Department named 18-year-old Muhammad McBride as a suspect in the deadly shooting.

McBride is alleged to have shot another man in the head during an argument inside KNF Market on the 1100 block of West 3rd Street just after 10 a.m.

Investigators believe the alleged shooter ran into an apartment building on Pennell Street, just one block away from the market.

A law enforcement source told FOX 29's Jeff Cole that the suspect was captured on doorbell camera entering the building, but not leaving.

SWAT officers clad with armor and long guns camped outside the property into Wednesday afternoon, but ultimately left after it was determined that the suspect was not inside the building.

Two children and a woman in a wheelchair were seen leaving the property with SWAT officers.

A police source said the deadly market shooting was captured on store surveillance.

2. Adebayo, Butler lead Heat past Sixers 119-103 in Game 2

MIAMI - Bam Adebayo scored 23 points, Jimmy Butler had 22 points and 12 assists, and the Miami Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers 119-103 on Wednesday night for a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Victor Oladipo scored 19 points on his 30th birthday and Tyler Herro added 18 for the Heat, the East’s No. 1 seed. Oladipo had 10 of those points in the fourth quarter.

Tyrese Maxey scored 34 points for Philadelphia, which got 21 from Tobias Harris and 20 from James Harden.

A 10-0 run in the fourth turned an eight-point Miami lead into an 18-point edge, sealing the win and ensuring the Heat would hold home court before the series shifts north. Game 3 is Friday in Philadelphia.

And now, the Heat will hope history holds — and the 76ers will hope it doesn’t.

3. Beautiful Thursday leads into damp, dreary weekend

PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley is in for another beautiful day Friday with partly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the forecast.

Expect high to reach into the mid-70s again after a brief dip overnight.

Thursday will be the best day to get outside with rain and cooler temperatures expected on Friday and Saturday.

Friday evening showers will continue into Saturday as damp and dreary conditions continue. A slow moving coastal storm is forecasted to bring rainy and gusty winds on Saturday.

Some leftover showers could impact Mother’s Day, so an indoor activity with mom may end up being your best bet. Both Saturday and Sunday will bring high temperatures in the 50s.