Temple University to hold first in-person graduation ceremony since 2019

Temple University’s class of 2022 will be walking on the stage Thursday to receive their degrees.

Thursday’s event will mark the university’s first in-person graduation ceremony since 2019.

Families and friends will be in attendance to watch almost 10,000 students graduate as commencement was slated to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Liacouras Center on North Broad Street.

This year's class includes graduates from 103 countries and all 50 states. A total of 66% of this years graduates came from Pennsylvania, including 18% from Philadelphia.

The youngest graduate is just 18-years-old, while the oldest is 73. The class also features 19 sets of twins!

Philadelphia native and basketball hall-of-famer Dawn Staley will give this year’s commencement speech.

Staley attended Dobbins Technical High School and went on to become a two-time Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year at the University of Virginia. She also won a gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics.

She coached Temple’s women’s basketball team from 2000-2008 before being named head coach at the University of South Carolina where she has won two NCAA championships.