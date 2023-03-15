Suspect in gunpoint robbery of Upper Moreland gas station could be behind other crimes: police

Authorities in Montgomery County are searching for an armed robbery suspect who they believe could be behind a rash of similar crimes.

The Upper Moreland Police Department shared video of a masked man entering the Sunoco on Easton Road in Willow Grove around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the man used a handgun to force the store clerk to hand over $400 in cash and fled the gas station in a Nissan Rouge with tinted windows and a roof rack.

Police in Upper Moreland and neighboring townships are investigating if the suspect is responsible for other recent gunpoint robberies.

"Our concern is that somebody is going to get hurt before we can catch him," Lt. James Kelly from the Upper Moreland Police Department told FOX 29.

Meanwhile, customers at the Sunoco are shaken to learn that a brazen criminal could be on the loose in their quiet community.

"All these people coming from all these different places doing this in this quiet district," Errol Mills said.