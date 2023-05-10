Suspect in pink gloves steals cash, laptop from Center City business, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a burglary at a Center City business, police say.
According to authorities, an unknown man entered Wolfson Wellness family chiropractic on 11th Street on April 12 shortly before 4 a.m.
Police say the suspect got into the business by forcing the front door open.
While inside, the suspect took a Google Chrome Book laptop, cash and a bag of clothes before fleeing, police say.
Officials say the suspect was wearing a multicolor knit hat, dark sweatshirt, blue pants, blue sneakers and pink gloves.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 216-686-8477.