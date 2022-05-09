Suspect sought after a robbery of North Philadelphia food market, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say they are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery of a food market in North Philadelphia.
On Saturday at around 9:22 a.m., police say a man armed with a handgun entered a food market on the 2500 block of North 5th Street.
According to police, the suspect demanded the money from the cash register and the store employee.
After taking an unknown amount of money, authorities say the suspect fled the scene in a newer black Honda Accord with dark tinted windows.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.