Expand / Collapse search

Four teens sought after Temple University student robbed near campus, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 1:30PM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Four teens wanted after Temple University student robbed. (Philadelphia Police Department)

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say they want to talk to four teens in connection with the robbery of a Temple University student  last month.

Police say four teen boys demanded the female student's belongings on Apr. 5 on the 1600 block of Fontain Street, just blocks away from Temple University campus.

The teens fled after she handed over her wallet, which contained her ID and credit/debits cards, according to police.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say the group may be responsible for several other robberies in Center City and North Philadelphia.

Anyone with information about the incident or teens is asked to contact police. 