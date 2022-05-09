Four teens sought after Temple University student robbed near campus, police say

article

Philadelphia police say they want to talk to four teens in connection with the robbery of a Temple University student last month.

Police say four teen boys demanded the female student's belongings on Apr. 5 on the 1600 block of Fontain Street, just blocks away from Temple University campus.

The teens fled after she handed over her wallet, which contained her ID and credit/debits cards, according to police.

Police say the group may be responsible for several other robberies in Center City and North Philadelphia.

Anyone with information about the incident or teens is asked to contact police.