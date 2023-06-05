Video: Over 50 shots fired outside Temple Hospital emergency room; 4 suspects sought

Terrifying scenes unfolded outside a Philadelphia emergency room as hospital staff and patients stood just feet away from a dangerous shooting.

Philadelphia police say four suspects fired over 50 shots at three victims standing outside the Temple University Hospital ER last week.

Video released by police show the suspects pull up, quickly exit their vehicle, open fire, then flee the scene.

Semi-automatic handguns were used by all four suspects, according to authorities, who say more than 50 pieces of ballistic evidence were collected at the scene.

All three victims, ages 18, 22 and 25, were said to be in stable condition. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

The suspected vehicle is described as being a black 2008-14 Dodge Charger with tinted windows and chrome trim. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.