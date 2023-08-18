Suspect sought in deadly Clifton Heights shooting

article

Authorities in Delaware County have identified a suspect wanted for a murder in Clifton Heights Borough that happened Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 400 block of East. Baltimore Avenue Thursday.

Police say the victim, a male from Philadelphia, was shot several times and ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Early Friday morning, police identified the suspect as Birchett Lamont King, 25. Police say he fled the scene in a newer model Dodge Durango SUV.

The vehicle was described as dark gray in color with a sunroof, tinted windows, and tinted license plate cover. The registration for the SUB is unknow at this time.

Police say King is considered armed and dangerous.