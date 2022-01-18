Suspect sought in deadly shooting outside Vineland Wawa

article

Authorities in New Jersey are searching for a young man in connection to a deadly shooting outside a Cumberland County Wawa last week.

Investigators said 23-year-old Luis Rivera was gunned down Thursday night as he was exiting the Wawa on Delsa Drive and Park Avenue in Vineland. It's believed that Rivera's murder was not a random act.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae on Tuesday said police are searching for 19-year-old Shaqwil Marlow in connection to the deadly shooting.

Marlow, a Vineland resident, is facing charges of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose; unlawful possession of a weapon, and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information on Marlow’s whereabouts is asked to contact Vineland Police Department Det. Christopher Fixler at 856-460-0806 or Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Detective Paul Panchesine at 856-332-6233.

