Suspect sought, reward offered after man fatally shot in Olney

Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate a suspect they say fatally shot another man in Olney.

The incident occurred back on Nov. 24 just shortly before 9 p.m. on the 5600 block of North 4th Street.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the victim, a 50-year-old man, emerging from the back seat of an SUV, struggling with another man over a gun. Video shows a flash as police say the victim was shot at least once in the stomach.

He managed to flee the scene, but later collapsed and was transported to a nearby hospital. He succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

The suspect has been described by police as a Black male with a medium build. He was wearing a black baseball cap, and a red hooded sweatshirt at the time of the incident.

The vehicle both men were in has been described as a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe, dark in color, with no moon roof and an unknown sticker in the upper right portion of the windshield.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

