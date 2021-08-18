Suspect wanted for gunpoint robbery of North Philadelphia gas station, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man accused of robbing a North Philadelphia gas station at gunpoint over the weekend came away with less than $100 before he fled the store.
Authorities released surveillance video showing the suspect enter the Shell Gas Station on the 1100 block of Vine Steet just before 6 a.m. Sunday.
- 15-year-old girl extremely critical after she was shot in the head in Nicetown-Tioga
- 13-year-old boy killed, 2 hurt in Chester shooting
- WATCH: Man accused of stealing $10k in glasses from Center City Pearl Vision
- Man shot in stomach during carjacking in Strawberry Mansion, police say
- 17-year-old twins shot in North Philadelphia
According to police, the man was about to purchase a soda when he pulled a silver handgun from his right pocket and demanded money from the store clerk.
Police say the clerk handed over $90 and the suspect fled the store towards 11th Street.
Investigators estimate the suspect is between 30 and 40-years-old. Anyone with information on the gunpoint robbery should reach out to Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement