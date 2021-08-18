Suspect wanted for gunpoint robbery of North Philadelphia gas station, police say

Police say a man accused of robbing a North Philadelphia gas station at gunpoint over the weekend came away with less than $100 before he fled the store.

Authorities released surveillance video showing the suspect enter the Shell Gas Station on the 1100 block of Vine Steet just before 6 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, the man was about to purchase a soda when he pulled a silver handgun from his right pocket and demanded money from the store clerk.

Police say the clerk handed over $90 and the suspect fled the store towards 11th Street.

Investigators estimate the suspect is between 30 and 40-years-old. Anyone with information on the gunpoint robbery should reach out to Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093.

